19-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing in East Palo Alto

A 19-year-old man from East Palo Alto was arrested on Friday in connection with the February stabbing of a man who died last month.

Ernesto Alexis Mora Samayoa is accused of stabbing Frank Finney and another man about 8:25 p.m. on Feb. 8 near University Avenue and Bell Street, police said. Finney died of his injuries on March 4.

The second victim suffered minor stab wounds and was treated at the scene.

Samayoa was already in custody at the San Mateo County Jail for an alleged probation violation when he was identified as a suspect in the stabbing and booked on suspicion of murder, police said.

The East Palo Alto Police Department sought the public's help in the investigation and was aided by a $10,000 reward offer from Mothers Against Murder - Advocating for Victims of Violence.

Samayoa is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.