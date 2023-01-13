East Palo Alto Police Officer Shot During Struggle With Suspect

An East Palo Alto police officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury Thursday night when they were shot while trying to detain a suspect, police said.

Police pulled the suspect over just after 11 p.m. in the area of Fordham Street and Purdue Avenue for a vehicle code violation, according to police.

The driver fled on foot, prompting officers to chase after him. As officers were struggling to detain the suspect, he fired one shot, striking the officer in a lower extremity, police said.

Officers did not fire any shots, police said.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old East Palo Alto resident Willie Wiley, was eventually taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said. The firearm was determined to be a ghost gun that was converted to be fully automatic with a high capacity magazine.

An investigation is ongoing.