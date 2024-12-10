Belmont

Driver hits and injures teen on scooter in Belmont

By Bay City News

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A 16-year-old boy on a scooter was struck and injured by a vehicle in Belmont on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The collision was reported shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ralston and Notre Dame avenues. The teen was crossing Ralston on the scooter when he was hit by a vehicle driven by an 85-year-old San Carlos resident, Belmont police said.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening.

The driver was not injured but was cited at the scene, though police did not say what alleged violation prompted the citation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Belmont
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us