Driver hits and injures teen on scooter in Belmont

A 16-year-old boy on a scooter was struck and injured by a vehicle in Belmont on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The collision was reported shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ralston and Notre Dame avenues. The teen was crossing Ralston on the scooter when he was hit by a vehicle driven by an 85-year-old San Carlos resident, Belmont police said.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening.

The driver was not injured but was cited at the scene, though police did not say what alleged violation prompted the citation.