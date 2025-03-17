Fire at elderly care facility in Daly City displaces 5 people

Five people were displaced following a fire at an elderly care facility in Daly City on Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters from the North County Fire Authority were alerted to a structure fire at 75 Surrey Court. They found smoke coming from the attic of a two-story residential care facility, Heirloom Gardens Of Daly City.

Crews extinguished the fire as they searched the structure. All residents were able to evacuate and there were no injuries to firefighters or residents, fire officials said.

Displaced residents have reportedly found other accommodations.

Fire officials did not immediately provide details on what caused the blaze.