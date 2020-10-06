Ex Palo Alto Police Sergeant Faces Criminal Charges for 2018 Arrest

A former police officer on the Peninsula is charged with two crimes after prosecutors say he smashed a man’s head into a windshield while he was handcuffed, then tried to cover it up.

Surveillance video shows police pulling Gustavo Alvarez from his Palo Alto home in February 2018, on suspicion of driving with a suspended license. Then, he’s slammed against a car, and at one point the supervising officer appears to mock him for being gay.

Officers never filed a use of force report and on now, Sergeant Wayne Benitez, who is now retired, faces charges of unlawful beating by a public officer and lying on a police report about that arrest.

“I don’t know what took so long, it took like two or three years to [charge him],” said Alvarez, who is suing the city of Palo Alto. “They’re finally doing some justice, I was really happy.”

The city settled the civil rights case, paying Alvarez more than half a million dollars. In addition, every officer in Palo Alto must now undergo LGBT sensitivity training.

Nearly a year ago, the DA’s office announced it was considering criminal charges, but says some cases take longer than others.

“Whenever an officer uses more force than necessary I think they undermine the trust that officers who do their jobs the right way, who for years have built trust in the community, [Benitez] undermines that,” said Santa Clara Deputy DA Jason Malinsky.

Alvarez’s attorneys point out the charges are misdemeanors and contend they should be more severe.

“Not only should this have been charged as a felony, it should have been charged among a number of officers,” said attorney Cody Salfen. “But at the end of the day it’s better than nothing. It’s unfortunate this didn’t happen years ago, given the fact that the evidence is very clear in the case."

In a statement, Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen says in part, “The Palo Alto Police Department appreciates the important work of the District Attorney’s Office and supports the district attorney’s recent decision involving a former Palo Alto police officer. “

If convicted, Benitez faces up to two years in jail.