‘It Was Scary': Fallen Trees Cause Damage Across Burlingame

From smashed cars to damaged homes, Tuesday's powerful windstorm caused problems across Burlingame.

Two large eucalyptus trees smashed three vehicles and damaged a couple houses in one neighborhood. Two more came down on El Camino Real, taking out power lines, fences and traffic lights.

Residents said watching the trees come down was traumatic.

"It was like watching it in slow motion," Heather Wilson said. "It started coming down and narrowly missed a couple of the neighbors by feet. I mean, it was terrifying to watch."

Wilson was out Tuesday checking on a neighbor in a now-yellow-tagged home when she found them trapped inside by a downed tree that was blocking the front door.

That's when she saw a second tree come down. It smashed a Tesla, nearly hit her neighbors and crushed a Ford pickup truck.

She's just happy to see all of her neighbors escape without injury.

"Seeing that giant tree come down, I'm amazed, shocked and so happy that everyone is safe," she said.

Chris Swingle said Tuesday's winds were more like what he's experienced in Texas.

"Sixty-four knots recorded at the airport, that is the bottom threshold of hurricane-force winds," he said. "That's what we had. It came roaring through town, took care of these eucalyptus."

A few blocks away, a large tree crashed into Sally Downing's house.

"It was scary," she said. "The winds were really high. I've never seen them quite like that. If you looked out, you've got big oaks, you've got redwood trees. They were just really bending."

The tree crashed into a sunroom off her master bedroom, sending debris flying. She and her husband were not in the room at the time.

At least five trees on this portion of El Camino Real and Sanchez in Burlingame came down in yesterday’s gusts.

One resident says they came down within 20 minutes of each other.

Three vehicles and two homes are damaged here. pic.twitter.com/FKsRdUZTHi — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) March 15, 2023