Multiple families displaced in San Bruno apartment fire

A residential structure blaze in San Bruno injured an occupant and displaced multiple families early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Around 4 a.m., crews found a fire that hit a multi-family apartment complex in the 400 block of Milton Avenue.

Firefighters knocked down the fire and prevented the flames from spreading further, the San Bruno Fire Department said in a statement on social media.

Structure Fire – 400 Block of Milton Avenue



"Unfortunately, multiple families have been displaced, and one resident was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation," according to fire officials.

There was no further information immediately given about the worth of damage the fire caused.