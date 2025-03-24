San Bruno

Multiple families displaced in San Bruno apartment fire

One resident was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A residential structure blaze in San Bruno injured an occupant and displaced multiple families early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Around 4 a.m., crews found a fire that hit a multi-family apartment complex in the 400 block of Milton Avenue.

Firefighters knocked down the fire and prevented the flames from spreading further, the San Bruno Fire Department said in a statement on social media.

"Unfortunately, multiple families have been displaced, and one resident was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation," according to fire officials.

There was no further information immediately given about the worth of damage the fire caused.

Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Bruno
