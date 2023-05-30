2 Dead in Crash Near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County

Two people are dead following a collision near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

Multiple first responder agencies were involved in a rescue near Bean Hollow Beach and Pescadero, Cal Fire said at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Cal Fire, vehicles became submerged in water after a collision.

A spokesperson for CHP could not provide more information due to poor cell service in the area, but will update as soon as more information is available, he said.

This is a developing story.