2 Dead in Crash Near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County

By Bay City News

Two people are dead following a collision near Bean Hollow Road in San Mateo County on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said. 

Multiple first responder agencies were involved in a rescue near Bean Hollow Beach and Pescadero, Cal Fire said at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday. 

According to Cal Fire, vehicles became submerged in water after a collision. 

A spokesperson for CHP could not provide more information due to poor cell service in the area, but will update as soon as more information is available, he said. 

This is a developing story.

