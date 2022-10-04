Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian Shuts Down Highway 35 in Pacifica

Police and emergency crews responded early Tuesday to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at Highway 35 and Hickey Boulevard in Pacifica.

The crash and investigation blocked traffic through the busy intersection where commuters cross between the coast side and the bay side of San Mateo County.

Pacifica police and the California Highway Patrol were investigating the crash, and the CHP said both directions of Highway 35 btween Hickey and King Drive would be shut down until about 9 a.m.

Police said drivers should find alternate routes and avoid the area.

No further details about the victim were available.