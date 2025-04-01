Fire destroys building, cars at Peninsula automotive business

Crews on the Peninsula knocked down a fire at an automotive business near the Belmont-San Mateo border Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The blaze, which started at about 3:15 a.m., destroyed at least one building and multiple vehicles at Motor Masters Automotive on South El Camino Real near Ruth Avenue in Belmont, fire officials said.

The firefight shut down El Camino Real in both directions for a brief time, and residual traffic impacts were expected, according to Belmont police.

Caltrain also was forced to halt service for a brief time when flames spread to trees adjacent to the tracks.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.