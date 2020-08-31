Woman Dies After Falling Over Cliff on Hwy 1 in San Mateo County

A woman died after falling over a cliff on Highway 1 in San Mateo County, authorities confirmed Monday.

Firefighters with CalFire CZU responded to the accident Monday morning where they spotted a vehicle over the cliff near Gray Whale Cove south of Devils Slide.

According to Mark Andrews, San Francisco CHP PIO, the woman was driving alone and the accident was determined a "slow speed vehicular accident."

Firefighters are at scene of a vehicle over the cliff off of Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove south of Devils Slide in San Mateo County. Cliff rescue in progress. @NoCoFire @SMCSheriff @CHP_RedwoodCity pic.twitter.com/kAtEkqCwzj — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 31, 2020

The woman was then rescued by firefighters and taken to San Francisco General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

#GrayWhaleIncident (Update) firefighter paramedics rescued one patient from the vehicle accident, taken by ambulance to local hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/YN2ogHTz5Y — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 31, 2020

No further details were available.