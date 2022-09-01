Elderly Man Followed Home, Attacked for Rolex Watch in Foster City

An elderly Foster City man was left in disbelief after he was followed home from Costco and attacked for his Rolex watch.

“He grabbed me and his accomplice, a woman, started to rip off my Rolex watch,” said the victim, who was left with scratches on his hands and arms.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he first saw the suspects, a man and a woman, at a Foster City shopping center around 5 p.m. Tuesday when they tried to sell him some type of jewelry.

The second time he saw them, they had him in a headlock right outside his home.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“She’s grabbing me here and I could have punched her, but I thought wiser because he may be armed and I dont think it's worth my life,” he said.

The thieves left with a $30 Rolex and police said they’re now looking at surveillance footage to hunt this car and its drivers down.

About two hours before this incident and a few dozen miles south, another attack occurred in the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto.

Police said several armed men in two different vehicles caved in a couples car, then pointed their guns and stole a purse and watches.

At one point, the male victim tried to fight them off and ended up with minor injuries.

“It’s crazy to think, this place is generally pretty safe, for stuff like that to happen here,” said Palo Alto resident Eric Marron. “Everyone has to be extra cautious now.”

Police said the driver of a white Challenger intentionally rammed a truck on Sandhill Road in order to get through the traffic and escape. The hunt for them is ongoing.

“You would think during the holidays it would be the time to be really cautious but I guess you always have to be on the lookout,” said Marron.