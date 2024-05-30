Funding for upgrade at dangerous Burlingame rail crossing back in state budget

The city of Burlingame might be getting $70 million from the state to help build new railroad crossing infrastructure at Broadway, a budget item that was previously cut.

At issue is what's called a grade separation, which is a road that goes over or runs under a railway to avoid hazards.

On Wednesday, the California Legislature agreed on a revision that puts the project back in the state's budget. The Burlingame project is one of seven selected by the California State Transportation Agency for transit improvements.

"Today's announcement rejecting proposed budget cuts for critical grade separation projects in Burlingame, Palo Alto and Mountain View demonstrates that the Legislature is united in prioritizing safety, improving public transit, and honoring its prior commitments that have been made to our communities," said state Sen. Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park), who campaigned against the cuts.

The proposal for the one in Burlingame ranked highest on the state's priority list.

The plan includes a new Broadway Station with reconfigured platforms. Pedestrians and bicyclists will also have safer access with new sidewalks along portions of Broadway, California Drive and Carolan Avenue.

Becker held a news conference at the Broadway intersection Tuesday, calling it the most dangerous train crossing in California, and calling on the state Legislature to restore over $100 million to fund the three city projects.

In a statement Wednesday, Becker said the city of Burlingame has already committed $2 million for the Broadway project, with a potential addition of another $15 million, and the San Mateo County Transit Authority has committed $180 million.

If the state follows through with restoring the $70 million it awarded, the move could draw down matching funds from the federal government, and construction could begin as early as 2025. The total price tag is $292 million.

The state is constitutionally required to pass a budget by June 15. Wednesday's legislative revision eliminates a projected $45 billion shortfall in the previous version, according to a Senate announcement. The details of the Legislature's budget plan will be fleshed out this week through public hearings before returning to the governor's office for approval.