Girl Scouts seek permanent solution to Woodside road access

The debate in Woodside over safety and access on Kings Mountain Road continued at a town hall meeting Tuesday.

For decades, Girl Scouts have traversed it by bus to get to a summer camp, but last fall, the city restricted vehicles over 35 feet -- including buses -- on a portion of that road.

The Girl Scouts got a temporary pass with the help of signage and police escorts, but now they want a permanent solution.

“The girls who really need the program are the ones whose parents work one or two jobs and can't afford to lose time from work to drop them off every morning and pick them up at a certain time, that's why we have the buses," said Girl Scout leader Lorena Vargas.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"If you end up with a bus getting in an accident, you've now closed off access to the park from one side or both sides," said Jeff Kletsky of San Mateo County.

No solution was reached at Tuesday night’s meeting.