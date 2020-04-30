Graduating Seniors Pick Up Caps and Gowns for Virtual Ceremony

High school graduation is right around the corner but the Class of 2020 won’t be having the celebration most of us remember.

Graduating Junipero Serra High School seniors are spending the final months of the big year apart but they were able to pick up their cap and gowns Thursday.

Not a rowdy graduation rehearsal but at a drive through pick up where staff greeted them safely in masks connecting for a moment offering congratulations to young men who aren’t sure what the future holds.

“I don't know why they gave it to us,” said senior Taigen Irigoyen. “Graduation is on Zoom maybe my grandma will want some pictures in the living room.”

Parents say it’s sad to see the Class of 2020 miss out on so much. Serra High School says it is working on plans for some kind of special.