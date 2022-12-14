Caught on Camera: Gunfight in San Bruno

Police in San Bruno have arrested three people in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend gunfight that was captured on a security camera.

Police say the shooting victims were ambushed. Dozens of shots were fired at them, and one of the victims returned fire.

One person was shot, but they are expected to survive.

As police arrived, they spotted a car leaving, believed to be the victims.

"This is a crime that shocks the conscious, clearly," San Bruno police Chief Ryan Johansen said. "This appears to be a planned effort by one group of people to seriously injure or even kill two other people. That’s extremely concerning and not something we typically see in our city at all."

Police said the suspects left behind an assault pistol, handgun and shell casings.

Detectives used the video footage and evidence to track down the three suspects, all men in their 20s from Oakland. Two are on parole. They were all arrested during a multi-agency operation last week.

"We do know that three of our suspects are alleged gang members," Johansen said. "Beyond that I don’t know that there's any gang motivation. It does not appear to be a robbery."

Police believe it was an isolated incident.