Mourning Half Moon Bay Community Gets Flood of Support, Donations From All Over the Bay

As the Half Moon Bay's farmworker community is reeling, support and donations are flooding in from around the Bay Area.

ALAS, a non-profit leading the relief effort for farmworkers and their families, was taking a steady stream of food, clothes and money throughout the day Wednesday for workers affected by the mass shooting and their families.

And in the past two days, dozens of people have added flowers to a memorial near city hall.

“My strongest feelings are for the families,” said Jackie Tinghitella of Half Moon Bay.

But with grief, comes strength, and eventually healing.

“We've been working with these farms for a long time. These families have children, have grandparents and each one has their story,” said Veronica Rodrigurez, ALAS board of directors president. “We’ve been dealing with these families through floods, and COVID.”

The ALAS board president said it’s especially tough because so many farmworkers were already struggling to make ends meet day to day.

“Unfortunately this is happening more and more. But when they are in such need already, it’s even more important that we step forward and do something,” said Rodriguez.

People like Steve Cortez stopped by to give what they could.

“It’s a tragedy that really hits close to home, after everything that’s been happening in the Bay Area,” said the Redwood City resident.

In San Jose, the Farmworkers Caravan spent the day collecting donations of food, clothes, and money that they delivered to ALAS Wednesday afternoon, hoping to do their small part to make this community whole again.

“Through tragedy there’s always great people who come through, so we’re grateful for all the people who have been coming through dropping off donations,” said Darlene Tenes, founder of the Farmworkers Caravan.

Organizers say all of the donations are going right back out to those affected. They say the best donation you can give now is cash so the families can go out and buy what they need.