Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: Authorities Try to Determine Motive

Investigators on Tuesday were still trying to determine the motive behind a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that left seven farmworkers dead and one injured.

The shooting took place at two mushroom growing locations, one at about 2:20 p.m. on San Mateo Road (Highway 92) and the other shortly thereafter along Cabrillo Highway South (Highway 1). Multiple victims were found at both scenes.

The suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, is believed to have worked at one of the farms, and investigators believe he acted alone. He was taken into custody at about 4:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a San Mateo County sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay after a deputy spotted his vehicle.

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has been looking into the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and has new information about one of the shooting locations. Candice Nguyen reports.

Authorities believe he went to the station to surrender and say he's cooperating with the investigation. A semi-automatic handgun was found in the vehicle.

He's being held without bail on multiple first-degree murder charges.

All the victims were farmworkers, and there were children present at the scenes during the time of the shootings, officials said. Those impacted by the shooting gathered at a reunification center, where many stayed the night after the farms where they lived turned into crime scenes.

One man who arrived at the reunification center Monday night told NBC Bay Area he knew the suspect, and they had worked together at one of the farms. The man did not wish to be indentified.

Local residents also showed up to support the families affected.

"There's lots of tragedies hitting our country right now, more mass shootings than the number of days in a month, and to hit our small town is really shocking," Half Moon Bay resident Evany Sullivan said.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday released a statement addressing the Half Moon Bay mass shooting, saying in part: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the latest tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay, California. For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence.

It was California's second mass shooting in three days. On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at a dance studio in the Southern California city of Monterey Park, leaving 11 dead and nine injured.

NBC Bay Area's Terry McSweeney, Marianne Favro and Pete Suratos contributed to this report.

Dozens of farm workers and children slept in a reunification center Monday set up just miles away from the scene of a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Stephanie Magallon reports.

President Biden's full statement:

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the latest tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay, California. For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence.

"Following a briefing from my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack.

"Yesterday, Senator Feinstein — alongside Senators Murphy, Blumenthal and others — reintroduced a federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21. Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action. I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe."