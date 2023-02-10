Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect in Court

The suspect in the deadly Half Moon Bay mass shooting was in court Friday for multiple defense motions ahead of his scheduled plea hearing next week.

Chunli Zhao has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder in the Jan. 23 shooting that left seven people dead and injured an eighth.

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area days later, Zhao admitted to carrying out the shootings.

Zhao, 66, was in shackles and escorted into the Redwood City courthouse by three armed guards Friday.

The defense motions presented to the judge included a motion for a gag order, a motion to exclude cameras from the courtroom and a motion to stop media from remotely accessing court records from the court's public portal.

It wasn't immediately clear how the judge ruled or responded to the motions.

Zhao is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing in the case next Thursday.