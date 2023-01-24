Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect to be Arraigned Wednesday

The man accused of shooting eight people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday, killing seven of them, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Redwood City, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe.

Chunli Zhao, 67, will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City.

Zhao is accused of shooting five victims at a plant nursery in the 12700 block of San Mateo Road and three others at farm in the 2100 block of state Highway 1.

As of Tuesday, seven were dead from the shootings and another victim was in critical condition.

Zhao is accused of acting alone, according to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. He was taken into custody at 4:40 p.m. after parking his van in a Half Moon Bay police substation parking lot. Zhao is cooperating with the investigation, Corpus said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Deschler at (800) 547- 2700.