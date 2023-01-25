Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Victims Identified

Six of the seven people killed in Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay were identified Wednesday.
The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified the victims as:
- Zhishen Liu, 73, San Francisco
- Qizhong Cheng, 66, Half Moon Bay
- Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Moss Beach
- Yetao Bing, 43, unknown residence
- Aixiang Zhang, 74, San Francisco
- Jingzhi Lu, 64, Half Moon Bay
The seventh deceased victim has been tentatively identified, but authorities are withholding the name until they can confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin.
An eighth victim was injured in the mass shooting. They were listed in stable condition as of Tuesday.