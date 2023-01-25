Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Victims Identified

Six of the seven people killed in Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay were identified Wednesday.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified the victims as:

Zhishen Liu, 73, San Francisco

Qizhong Cheng, 66, Half Moon Bay

Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Moss Beach

Yetao Bing, 43, unknown residence

Aixiang Zhang, 74, San Francisco

Jingzhi Lu, 64, Half Moon Bay

The seventh deceased victim has been tentatively identified, but authorities are withholding the name until they can confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin.

An eighth victim was injured in the mass shooting. They were listed in stable condition as of Tuesday.