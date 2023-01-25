Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Victims Identified

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Six of the seven people killed in Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay were identified Wednesday.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified the victims as:

  • Zhishen Liu, 73, San Francisco
  • Qizhong Cheng, 66, Half Moon Bay
  • Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Moss Beach
  • Yetao Bing, 43, unknown residence
  • Aixiang Zhang, 74, San Francisco
  • Jingzhi Lu, 64, Half Moon Bay

The seventh deceased victim has been tentatively identified, but authorities are withholding the name until they can confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An eighth victim was injured in the mass shooting. They were listed in stable condition as of Tuesday.

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting 20 hours ago

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: How to Help

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting 5 hours ago

Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Faces Murder Charges, Enhancements

This article tagged under:

Half Moon Bay Mass Shootinghalf moon bay
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us