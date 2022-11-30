Chilly Temps Match Record Low From 2006 in Half Moon Bay

Low temperatures in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday tied the record low temperatures for the same day nearly 20 years ago, according to an announcement from the National Weather Service Bay Area.

Temperatures dipped to 34 degrees, matching that of this day in 2006.

Half Moon Bay's low temperature 34°F today tied the record low temperature on this day in 2006. Half Moon Bay's November 1st-29th average temperature is 50.2°F and 2nd coolest on record for the same period, 1st is avg temp 49.7° Nov 1st-29th 1994. HMB period of record began 1939. — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 30, 2022

Half Moon Bay's Nov. 1-29 average temperature has been 50.2 degrees and is the second-coolest on record for the same period, according to the announcement. The coldest Nov. 1-29 spell occurred in 1994, with an average temperature of 49.7 degrees.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Half Moon Bay's weather record keeping began in 1939.