Chilly Temps Match Record Low From 2006 in Half Moon Bay

Temperatures dipped to 34 degrees, matching that of this day in 2006.

By Bay City News

Low temperatures in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday tied the record low temperatures for the same day nearly 20 years ago, according to an announcement from the National Weather Service Bay Area.

Half Moon Bay's Nov. 1-29 average temperature has been 50.2 degrees and is the second-coolest on record for the same period, according to the announcement. The coldest Nov. 1-29 spell occurred in 1994, with an average temperature of 49.7 degrees.

Half Moon Bay's weather record keeping began in 1939.

