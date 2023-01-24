Half Moon Bay Shooting Scenes Two Separate Businesses, One Has Troubled Past

Sheriff’s officials say 66-year-old Chunli Zhao opened fire on workers at two locations in Half Moon Bay Monday. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit reviewed state business filings and spoke with business representatives to learn more about the farms and what connections they may have.

According a company websites and a spokesperson, both farms grow specialized produce, like gourmet mushrooms and herbs.

Scene 1: California Terra Garden

The first series of shootings occurred at a farm in the 12000-block of San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay off of Highway 92. That’s where law enforcement found five people shot, four fatally. The farm currently operates under the business California Terra Garden. California Terra Garden’s Half Moon Bay location currently has around 35 employees, according to a company spokesperson. The suspect was a full-time employee of California Terra Garden as of Monday, the day of the shooting.

Formerly Owned by Mountain Mushroom Farm

The farm on San Mateo Road used to be owned by a different company called Mountain Mushroom Farm. According to California Secretary of State filings obtained by NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit, Mountain Mushroom’s license was terminated in 2017. It’s unclear what happened between 2017 and when California Terra Garden took over in March 2022.

California Terra Garden says when they bought the location, a number of workers from Mountain Mushroom Farm started working for them, including Chunli Zhao. In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson from California Terra Garden said:

We remain shocked and grief-stricken over the senseless loss of four of our friends and long-time employees, and we pray for the team member that remains in critical condition. As we fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation, we are marshaling resources to care for the loved ones of our team members who passed away from this horrific tragedy. Additionally, we are making grief counseling services available for our other employees. Our staff, who tirelessly work to grow the finest agricultural food products, are like family to us. We will rally together to begin the long healing process. We make this solemn promise to them.

Scene 2: Concord Farms

The second scene on Carrillo Highway South, Concord Farms, is where the suspect worked years ago, according California Terra Garden’s spokesperson. He said the two farms – California Terra Garden and Concord Farms – do not technically share workers, land or equipment, but some workers may be employed by both farms.

Concord Farms’ Troubled Past

Concord Farms has a troubled past, the Investigative Unit Found. In 2015, the farm and its previous owner David Tung were indicted for fraud over underreporting the value of imported gourmet mushrooms. Tung pleaded guilty in the case. A woman who appears to be his wife is now the owner of Concord Farms.

NBC Bay Area has called the Tung family to ask about their prior legal troubles as well as Zhao’s time with their company, but have not heard back.