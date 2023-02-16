Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Suspect Due in Court for Plea Hearing

The Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect was set to appear in a Redwood City courtroom Thursday for a plea hearing.

Chunli Zhao, 66, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed seven co-workers at two mushroom farms on Jan. 23. One other person was shot but survived.

Zhao, during an exclusive jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area, admitted to carrying out the shootings, saying he endured years of co-workers' bullying and that he wasn't in his right mind that day.

Last week, during a court hearing, Zhao got emotional, and the court took a 10-minute recess to allow him to regain his composure. That hearing focused on how much access the public will get during the proceedings, with the judge granting a defense motion to restrict remote access to court records.

Cameras inside the courtroom will be a day-to-day decision, and the judge also could place a gag order on attorneys and investigators.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.