Hazardous material spill reported in San Mateo

Authorities in San Mateo are asking people in the area of Highway 92 and Highway 101 to shelter in place due to a hazardous material spill.

San Mateo police said late Thursday morning the spill was reported on eastbound Highway 92 just west of Highway 101.

Public safety officials are on scene investigating the liquid spill, police said.

Police also said 19th Avenue is shut down in both directions between Grant and South Norfolk streets.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.