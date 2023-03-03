Highway 101 Toll-Based Express Lanes Begin Charging on the Peninsula

New toll-based express lanes on Highway 101 from Whipple Avenue in Redwood City to Interstate 380 in South San Francisco officially started charging tolls Friday.

The express lanes operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.

Express lanes are available for drivers enrolled in the FasTrak system. All customers must have a FasTrak Flex to qualify for free or reduced tolls in the express lanes, as it allows them to disclose how many passengers they are carrying, officials said.

Those without valid FasTrak accounts will be in violation and are subject to fines and penalties.

People driving in carpools with three or more people, as well as buses, will be able to travel free of charge in the express lanes. Customers driving clean air vehicles such as cars that run on fuel cells, battery, or plug-in hybrids that have a valid clean-air vehicle decal from the Department of Motor Vehicles will qualify for a 50% toll discount when the lanes first open, officials said.

Tasha Bartholomew of the San Mateo County 101 Express Lane Joint Powers Authority says for those who use that portion of the highway, there’s a program that helps some San Mateo County residents with the cost of commuting.

“The Community Transportation benefits program helps cover transportation costs for qualifying individuals in San Mateo County by leveraging income from the new express lanes to help low-income individuals … where we can provide participants with either a $100 transit credit on their Clipper card or a $100 toll credit on a FasTrak flex transponder, depending on if they want to take public transportation or if they’re in their car,” Bartholomew said.

The express-lane project also includes a stretch between Whipple Avenue in Redwood City and San Antonio Road in Palo Alto.

More information about the project can be found at 101express.com