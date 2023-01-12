Highway 92 in San Mateo County Closed in Both Directions

Highway 92 was shut down indefinitely in both directions early Thursday morning, hours after one lane had been reopened from a Wednesday closure for a potential sinkhole, according to San Mateo County authorities.

The county sent an alert at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday indicating the closure from upper Skyline Boulevard to Pilarcitos Creek Road, with no time frame for reopening. It did not specify reason for the complete closure.

Motorists were urged to take alternate routes.

On Wednesday, the two-way highway was closed for hours because of potentially hazardous conditions, specifically the possibility of a sinkhole forming in the westbound lane, the California Highway Patrol said. Later in the day, the eastbound lane was reopened and was used for two-way traffic control.

The highway is a major route for travelers between the county's Bayside and Coastside regions.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.