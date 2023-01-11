Highway 92 in San Mateo County Closed Due to ‘Unsafe Road Conditions'

Highway 92 in San Mateo County is closed in both directions between Crystal Springs Reservoir and Upper Skyline Boulevard because of "unsafe road conditions due to weather," officials said late Wednesday morning.

It's unclear when that stretch of Highway 92 will reopen.

Motorists were urged to take alternate routes.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

SR-92 closed in both directions between upper and lower SR-35 due to unsafe road conditions due to weather. Take alternate routes pic.twitter.com/R60Qv5WqOq — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 11, 2023