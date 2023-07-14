Highway 92 in San Mateo reopens after Thursday chemical spill

Highway 92 in San Mateo reopened to traffic Friday morning after a hazmat crew finished clearing a chemical spill from the eastbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The spill of 40 gallons of sodium bisulfate, a corrosive material, was first reported around 11:07 a.m. Thursday, just west of the Highway 101 interchange. It prompted street closures and shelter-in-place orders in the surrounding areas.

Nearly 100 emergency personnel responded to the scene. The response involved the use of drones to evaluate the spill, after which specially-trained hazmat teams were sent in.

There were no reported injuries related to the spill.

Sodium bisulfate is a low-risk corrosive used as a cleaning product. Anyone who is concerned about contact with their vehicle is advised to avoid touching it and thoroughly wash their vehicle.

The cause of the spill was under investigation.