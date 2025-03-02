Hillsborough police release sketch of suspect who allegedly shot officer in department's parking lot

The Hillsborough Police Department has released a sketch and is asking the community to help identify a suspect accused of shooting an officer last month in the department's parking lot.

HPD has since released a description and police sketch of the suspect. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 25 and 27 years old who is physically fit. The man is also believed to be no taller than five feet seven inches with short black hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a black windbreaker and dark-colored jeans.

The department is also asking the community to check security camera footage from the afternoon and evening of February 22.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Ortiz at JOrtiz@Hillsborough.net or call 650-375-7561.