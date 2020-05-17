Hillsdale Caltrain Station to Close for Up to 6 Months

Caltrain's Hillsdale station in San Mateo closed Saturday, and could remain closed for up to six months to accommodate work on the 25th Avenue grade separation project, the transit agency said.

The separation project will raise the tracks and lower 25th Avenue so vehicle and pedestrian traffic can pass underneath the tracks. This will head off potential collisions and will enable faster trains as part of the Caltrain electrification project, according to Caltrain officials.

The new Hillsdale station will be about one block north of the freshly closed one, between 28th and 31st avenues. The new station will have an elevated center-boarding platform allowing for safer, more convenient pedestrian access, Caltrain said.

During the closure, trains will not serve the Hillsdale station; passengers are urged to use the Belmont station instead. To accommodate San Mateo riders, Belmont station parking will be free of charge for Caltrain customers until the new Hillsdale station opens in the fall.

Due to the shelter-in-place order resulting low ridership, Caltrain continues to operate reduced weekday service with all trains making local stops. Weekend "Baby Bullet" service will move from Hillsdale to the Belmont station. Departure times at all other stations will remain the same.