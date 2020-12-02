San Mateo County

Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found on Peninsula Highway

By Bay City News

Investigators are treating the discovery of a body Tuesday near state Highway 35 and Quail Court as a homicide, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The office was notified about 5 p.m. of a possible body just off Highway 35, better known as Skyline Boulevard, an elevated and somewhat isolated area near Burleigh Murray Ranch State Park.

Medics determined that the man had been dead "for quite some time," said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade. "Due to the specific nature of how he was found, our investigators are treating it like a homicide."

Skyline Boulevard is expected to remain closed between Quail Court and state Highway 92 until at least noon Wednesday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (650) 599-1536.

