A jewelry store in San Bruno was the victim of an attempted robbery Friday.

According to authorities, what was set out to be another smash-and-grab robbery in the Bay Area, was stopped by the owner of S&L Gem Company at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno.

Surveillance video shows the moments when five men tried to rob the shop and after one swing at the case, the owner drew a gun and scare them off.

Police continue to look for the suspects of the attempted robbery and are asking the public for tips.