Jury continues deliberations in San Carlos beheading trial

A San Mateo County jury on Monday began day two of its deliberations in the case of the man accused of beheading his girlfriend with a samurai sword in San Carlos.

The jury began deliberations Friday and it has a lot to consider from the three-week murder trial, including emotional testimony from a witness to the gruesome crime and the defendant's courtroom behavior.

Jose Solano Landaeta was described as nearly catatonic at times during the trial as the prosecution told the jury how he argued with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Karina Castro, then retrieved a Samurai sword from his car and attacked her.

Landaeta's attorney told the jury the case isn't about who committed the crime but why. And that "why," he dubbed "imperfect self-defense" because his client is a paranoid schizophrenic who the victim threatened first.

If a verdict is not reached by the end of day Monday, they will resume Tuesday morning. If the jury has not reached a verdict by end of day Tuesday, they will resume Monday, Nov. 27, a court officer said.