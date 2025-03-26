Redwood City

2 juveniles arrested after assault in Redwood City

By Bay City News

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Two juveniles were arrested in Redwood City for brutally assaulting someone last week, police said.

On Friday just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a call about two masked people assaulting someone at the intersection of Cedar and Stambaugh streets. According to witnesses, the suspects were punching and kicking the victim, police said in a statement Tuesday.

The suspects fled the scene in a white pickup truck, but witnesses were able to get its license plate information, police said.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to a hospital after suffering several injuries, including broken teeth.

A Be On The Lookout, or "BOLO," alert went out to law enforcement agencies. By 7:10 p.m., the white truck was picked up on a surveillance camera on Crestview Drive in San Carlos, police said.

A San Mateo County sheriff's deputy soon spotted the truck and detained two suspects from Redwood City, aged 16 and 17.

The juveniles were transferred to the county Youth Service Center on suspicion of felony assault, according to Redwood City police.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Redwood City police at (650) 780-7100.

Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Redwood City
