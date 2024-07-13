Pacifica

Kahuna Kupuna surf contest takes place in Pacifica

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 24th annual Kahuna Kupuna Benefit Surf Contest kicked off Saturday at the Pacifica State Beach.

The surf competition is the only amateur surf contest in the world meant for people over 40-years-old, according to the event's organizers.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Proceeds from the benefit will go to Pacifica's Environmental Family, an organization dedicated to promoting care for local natural resources.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Pacifica
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us