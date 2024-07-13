Kahuna Kupuna surf contest takes place in Pacifica

The 24th annual Kahuna Kupuna Benefit Surf Contest kicked off Saturday at the Pacifica State Beach.
The surf competition is the only amateur surf contest in the world meant for people over 40-years-old, according to the event's organizers.
Proceeds from the benefit will go to Pacifica's Environmental Family, an organization dedicated to promoting care for local natural resources.
