Local Counties Rollback Reopening As Cases Surge Statewide

Top health officials in the United States are warning people that the coronavirus is more widespread than ever before, as San Mateo County shuts businesses down again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“More people are not wearing masks,” said Reham Alhamdan of Santa Clara. "Rates are getting high in California.”

San Mateo County joins other parts of the Bay Area forced to rollback the reopening of some businesses as cases surge across the state.

As the uptick in cases happens across the country, white house coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Brix stressed the importance of taking every safety precaution, which in some cases could mean wearing a mask inside your home.

“If you’re in multi-generational households and there’s an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you’re positive,” Brix said.

Alejandro Alvarez of Redwood City said he sees more people wearing masks than before. But he also said that if everyone isn’t on board it’s one step forward and two steps back.

“It’s people not doing what we have to do, that’s what makes stuff shoot up,” he said.