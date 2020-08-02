coronavirus

Local Counties Rollback Reopening As Cases Surge Statewide

By Pete Suratos

Getty Images

Top health officials in the United States are warning people that the coronavirus is more widespread than ever before, as San Mateo County shuts businesses down again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“More people are not wearing masks,” said Reham Alhamdan of Santa Clara. "Rates are getting high in California.”

San Mateo County joins other parts of the Bay Area forced to rollback the reopening of some businesses as cases surge across the state.

Local

Petaluma 5 hours ago

Tense Standoff Between Protesters, Counter Protesters at Petaluma Private School

San Francisco 5 hours ago

Community Gathers at Armenian School After Vandals Spray-Paint Offensive Messages

As the uptick in cases happens across the country, white house coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Brix stressed the importance of taking every safety precaution, which in some cases could mean wearing a mask inside your home.

“If you’re in multi-generational households and there’s an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you’re positive,” Brix said.

Alejandro Alvarez of Redwood City said he sees more people wearing masks than before. But he also said that if everyone isn’t on board it’s one step forward and two steps back.

“It’s people not doing what we have to do, that’s what makes stuff shoot up,” he said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Mateo County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us