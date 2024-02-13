San Mateo County

Man accused of stealing, crashing plane in Half Moon Bay appears in court

The suspect faces charges of airplane theft, with a maximum prison sentence of three years.

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Florida man who allegedly stole a small San Mateo County plane and crash landed it in Half Moon Bay last Thursday made some unusual requests when he appeared in court Tuesday. 

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said 50-year-old Luis Aires, who told the court he goes by Sunrock, apparently cut through the wire fence around the Palo Alto Airport and hopped in a plane and took off.

“I don't want no one to represent me, I want to do it by myself,” said Aires, refusing to have a court-appointed attorney. 

The county commissioner denied that request, saying she did not find Aires was qualified to represent himself in court.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He faces charges of airplane theft, with a maximum prison sentence of three years.

Palo Alto Feb 9

Airplane theft raises questions about Palo Alto Airport security

half moon bay Feb 9

Man arrested after stolen plane lands on beach near Half Moon Bay, sheriff says

Wagstaffe said Aires, who is listed as a Miami resident, has no known criminal record. And that Aires told authorities he had a pilot license from his home country of Brazil. 

“I don't doubt that because I couldn't go to Palo Alto Airport, get in a plane, and start flying it anywhere. So he probably did have that experience,” said Wagstaffe. 

Police said Aires flew the single-engine plane 24 miles, before crash landing in the sand near Poplar Beach Thursday evening.  

He walked away, and nobody on the ground was injured.

“You always wonder what was the game plan? You're not talking about someone who could have flown to Hawaii, flown to Mexico, certainly didn't have the ability to do that, and you're wondering what was in this man's head?” said Wagstaffe. “And that's still a mystery.”

Aires pled not guilty and is being represented by a court-appointed private attorney.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us