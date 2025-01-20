Man, boy die after being pulled from water off San Mateo County beach

A 39-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy who were pulled from the water at a San Mateo County beach Sunday afternoon later died at a hospital, officials said.

The man and the boy were found in the water off Cowell Ranch Beach, just south of Half Moon Bay, and brought to a boat by lifeguards, according to California State Parks.

Both were taken to Stanford Medical Center – the man by ground ambulance and the boy by air ambulance – but they did not survive, California State Parks said.