Palo Alto

Man found dead at Palo Alto park, police say

By Bay City News

0109PaloAltoPD_5631441
NBC Bay Area

A man was found dead in the Byxbee Park area of the Baylands Nature Preserve in Palo Alto on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to a call from a passerby reporting a body in the park at 2375 Embarcadero Road.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The man's body was found in a muddy tidal area near the park's parking lot and investigators did not see any obvious signs of foul play, Palo Alto police said.

The man's identity has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Palo Alto
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us