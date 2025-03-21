Man found dead at Palo Alto park, police say

A man was found dead in the Byxbee Park area of the Baylands Nature Preserve in Palo Alto on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to a call from a passerby reporting a body in the park at 2375 Embarcadero Road.

The man's body was found in a muddy tidal area near the park's parking lot and investigators did not see any obvious signs of foul play, Palo Alto police said.

The man's identity has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.