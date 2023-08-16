Man found dead in downtown Palo Alto, police say

Police closed a street in Palo Alto on Wednesday morning after a dead man was discovered in the area.

The Palo Alto Police Department said in an advisory that officers closed the 600 block of Waverley Street, between Hamilton Avenue and Forest Avenue in the city's University South neighborhood.

According to police, the deceased man was found on that portion of Waverley Street by a passerby just before 6:30 a.m.

The death is under investigation, and no other details were immediately available.