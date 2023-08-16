Palo Alto

Man found dead in downtown Palo Alto, police say

By Bay City News

Police lights night
Getty Images

Police closed a street in Palo Alto on Wednesday morning after a dead man was discovered in the area.

The Palo Alto Police Department said in an advisory that officers closed the 600 block of Waverley Street, between Hamilton Avenue and Forest Avenue in the city's University South neighborhood.

According to police, the deceased man was found on that portion of Waverley Street by a passerby just before 6:30 a.m.

The death is under investigation, and no other details were immediately available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Palo Alto
