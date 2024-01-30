Man convicted in San Carlos beheading murder is sentenced to 20 years

The man convicted of murdering his girlfriend by severing her head with a sword in San Carlos was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a San Mateo County court Tuesday morning.

Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta was found guilty in November of first-degree murder in the killing of 27-year-old Karina Castro outside her San Carlos apartment in September 2022.

The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told reporters he couldn't agree more when asked about the judge's remarks that Landaeta's punishment wasn't harsh enough for the crime.

"That's exactly how I felt," he said. "It's not enough. California is insane as far as that goes. I don't understand. If he used a gun, he could get life without parole. He butchered her ... and they're giving him a light sentence because he didn't use a gun."

Judge Lisa Novak spoke directly to Landaeta during the proceeding.

"This is by far the most difficult trial I’ve ever presided over because of the horror of the crime you committed in butchering Karina Castro," Novak said. "I have no discretion, so it is a sentence based on the verdict of the jury. What the community needs to understand is that this incredible act of violence is not related to untreated mental illness."

The defense portrayed the killing as self-defense by a man with mental health issues. His lawyer said Landaeta, who refused to attend the start of the trial, was not taking his medication, Risperdal, which was allegedly used to treat his chronic paranoid schizophrenia.

Prosecutors said the killing was motivated by vengeance, using several exchanges on Instagram and Snapchat presenting a volatile relationship between Landaeta and the victim.

Landaeta's defense argued Castro had knives and attempted to stab Landaeta, although the alleged knives have not been recovered. According to the defense, Castro also threatened Landaeta's family with violence, telling him she put a hit out on his mother, who lived in the same apartment building as Castro.

Eyewitnesses said they saw Landaeta and Castro having an intense argument outside of Castro's apartment, before he went into his car and retrieved the sword used to kill Castro.

Bay City News contributed to this report.