Man involved in Redwood City street racing crash that killed couple dies in jail

An inmate found dead at the San Mateo County jail in Redwood City on Saturday was the man convicted of killing a couple in a 2022 street racing crash, authorities confirmed Monday morning.

Kyle Harrison, 25, who was serving an eight-year sentence, was racing a teen driver in Redwood City in 2022 when they slammed into another car with four people inside. Two young children survived, but their mother and father died as a result of the horrific crash.

At about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Harrison was found unresponsive in his housing unit at the Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City, investigators said. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

The general population pod where Harrison was housed had received a routine safety check a short time prior, according to officials.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the San Mateo County Coroner's Office and sheriff's detectives are conducting independent investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Bay City News contributed to this report.