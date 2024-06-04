Redwood City

Massive fire destroys most of Redwood City housing project under construction

By NBC Bay Area staff

Cleanup continued Tuesday after a massive eight-alarm fire at a Redwood City affordable housing construction site that prompted evacuations and an air quality advisory.

On Tuesday morning, crews remained at the site, monitoring hot spots and possible flareups in one of the largest structure fires in the Bay Area in recent years.

The fire was first reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Middlefield Road and spread quickly through the wood skeleton of a 179-unit housing development under construction, fire officials said.

The threat of the structure collapsing prompted authorities to evacuate nearby homes, but some of those evacuees were cleared to return home Monday evening.

Some scaffolding at the site collapsed Monday night, fire officials said.

The nonprofit developer, Mercy Housing, told NBC Bay Area the affordable housing project has been in the works for about a decade. One of two buildings was destroyed, 104 units in all, while the second building did not burn, Mercy Housing said.

The developer added that it remains committed to completing the project.

