Menlo Park residents report rise in coyote sightings to Humane Society

There has been an uptick in coyote sightings along the Peninsula over the last month, according to the Peninsula Humane Society.

Ken Wolff said he was on his bike in Menlo Park when he spotted one of the canines. He captured video that showed the coyote walking the street in broad daylight, even jumping onto the sidewalk at one point.

"He’s trotting along and looking into people's yards like he wants to check it out. This guy was more like almost a dog type of coyote personality, [and] that's a little bit scary because then they’re like semi-tamed.” Wolff said. "[It] was very calm and at home.”

Some of Wolff's neighbors have been posting pictures and videos on Nextdoor in the past few weeks, mostly in Menlo Park.

One resident had videos of two separate coyote sightings over the past two weeks. Another resident said they spotted a coyote in downtown Menlo Park in the middle of the day.

The Peninsula Humane Society said it has had a busy month, as it has received a lot of calls about the sightings.

"Late winter, early spring, around this time, they tend to be looking for mates, looking for dens, and then following that, maybe in August, we will start seeing them with their little pups," said Colleen Crowley, a spokesperson for the organization.

However, what's shocking for some residents is how close the canines are to where they live.

Crowley said people could see coyotes even in neighborhoods, and it's important to be aware and give them their space.

"They really are everywhere; it’s kind of their home, too, and that includes around where we live," she said. "Just try to stay away, particularly if you see little pups because they can be very protective of their babies."

If a coyote comes close to someone, the Humane Society recommends people get big and loud.

Residents should not feed coyotes, walk their pets on a leash and keep them indoors, the Humane Society says.