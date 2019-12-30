Menlo Park Police Seek Suspect Who Shot Dog

Menlo Park police are seeking a suspect who shot a dog and then rode off on a bicycle Sunday night.

Officers responded at 8:38 p.m. to the shooting reported in the 1100 block of Hollyburne Avenue and arrived to find the dog's owner tending to the animal, which had been shot in the shoulder area, police said.

Investigators learned that the suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s wearing a black hooded jacket and dark-colored pants, rode by the home on a dark-colored mountain bike.

Upon seeing the dog in the yard, the suspect stopped his bicycle, pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the dog for no apparent reason. The suspect then fled on the bike and was last seen riding north on Pierce Road, police said.

The dog, a 4-year-old terrier, was taken to a veterinarian and was in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300 or an anonymous tip line at (650) 330-6395.