Millbrae massage therapist arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting customer

A male massage therapist has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female customer at a business in Millbrae last month, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said Friday.

Deputies responded on Dec. 22 to a report of a sexual assault during a massage therapy session that allegedly occurred earlier that day at a business in the 900 block of Broadway.

The woman reported "unwanted, inappropriate and sexual touching" by a male massage therapist identified as 47-year-old Hayward resident Guosheng Chen, and investigators on Tuesday obtained a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of multiple sexual assault offenses, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Chen was arrested Thursday in Hayward without incident. Sheriff's detectives believe there may be additional victims since Chen has previously provided massage services in multiple counties, including San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and San Diego.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Pitts at (650) 363-4060 or npitts@smcgov.org.