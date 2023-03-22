Mobile Home Residents in Belmont Flooded by Storm

Mobile home residents in a neighborhood in Belmont were dealing with flooding Tuesday and it wasn’t their first time.

Last time the mobile home park was flooded was New Year’s and Kelly Rivera's mom was rescued in a boat.

“We’ve lost power, we have water inside and our stuff was ruined. It’s been crazy,” said Rivera.

She said San Mateo County offered them shelter but she couldn’t go because of her dog.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“If the water rises more, we are going to have to leave and look for a hotel,” said Rivera.

In the Ladera area, a tree slammed into a car killing its driver. The man was driving on Alpine Road near I-280 just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters working to pull the vehicle out were nearly hit by falling branches. Instead of hitting them, they landed on an empty truck nearby.

“High wind, the wet roads, the wet ground is a recipe for disaster with all these trees,” said Daniel Hill of the CHP. “The ground is so saturated the trees are just coming down.”