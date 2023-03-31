San Mateo

New Video Shows San Mateo Woman Missing in Mexico

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials released a video Friday that shows a San Mateo woman before her disappearance in Mexico.

FBI investigators believe Monica De Leon Barba was kidnapped while she was walking to the gym back in November. 

Barba was born in Mexico but is an American citizen.

Her family is urging California lawmakers to help in the search.

Federal agents said they believe she is alive and that her disappearance was a targeted kidnapping. 

The FBI is offering a $40,000 reward for information in hopes of finding her.

