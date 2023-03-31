New Video Shows San Mateo Woman Missing in Mexico

Officials released a video Friday that shows a San Mateo woman before her disappearance in Mexico.

FBI investigators believe Monica De Leon Barba was kidnapped while she was walking to the gym back in November.

Barba was born in Mexico but is an American citizen.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Her family is urging California lawmakers to help in the search.

Federal agents said they believe she is alive and that her disappearance was a targeted kidnapping.

The FBI is offering a $40,000 reward for information in hopes of finding her.