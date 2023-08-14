Mountain lion spotted in Menlo Park

Menlo Park residents are being advised to keep an eye out for a mountain lion that was spotted in the Sharon Heights area Monday morning, according to police.

At about 8:45 a.m., Menlo Park police issued an advisory saying a lion was seen along the back fence line at the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club.

Wildlife officials said that since the big cat didn't appear to be aggressive, it didn't represent an immediate danger to the community, according to police.

There have been several mountain lions sightings in and around populated Bay Area communities since the start of the year, including in Petaluma, San Jose, Cotati, Yountville and Stockton.

In January, a child was attacked by a lion in unincorporated San Mateo County.